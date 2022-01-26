American Airlines, British Airways Announce Plans for Shared Terminal at JFK Airport
January 26, 2022
American Airlines and British Airways announced plans to co-locate operations at John F. Kennedy International Airport’s (JFK) Terminal 8, starting on December 1.
The Atlantic Joint Business partners are investing $400 million to redevelop, expand and enhance the terminal for a more seamless customer experience and support the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s plan to transform JFK into a leading global airport.
American and British Airways broke ground on redevelopment efforts at JFK in January 2020 on a project that includes five widebody gates, four widebody hardstand parking positions, an enhanced baggage handling system, customer amenities and expanded premium guest offerings.
“American is eager to welcome British Airways to their new home at JFK,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said. “Their move to Terminal 8 further deepens our longstanding partnership and makes it easier than ever for customers traveling between New York and London or onward across our global networks.”
When customers arrive at Terminal 8, they will find a co-branded check-in area that replaces American’s former Flagship First Check-In space and features architectural elements that define the exclusive new check-in space for eligible business customers.
The collaboration will also boast three expanded premium lounge offerings with approximately 1,000 seats for American and British Airways’ most loyal customers. Each lounge has been designed with original high-end finishes, evoking a unique sense of space while elevating the experience and service offered to every guest.
The partner airlines offer the most flights and the most competitive schedule for customers traveling between New York and London, with up to 14 peak daily departures scheduled to operate between JFK and London Heathrow Airport this summer.
“New York holds a special place in our heart as one of our most well-loved and important destinations,” British Airways Director of Brand and Customer Experience Tom Stevens said. “Our move to the redeveloped and expanded Terminal 8 will bring a range of benefits for our customers, including a better transfer experience, enabling them to travel to more than 30 destinations across the U.S., Caribbean and Latin America with American Airlines.”
