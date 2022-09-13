American Airlines Celebrates 80 Years of Service To Mexico
American Airlines has achieved an impressive milestone in its service between the U.S. and Mexico, celebrating 80 years of connectivity this September.
To date, the carrier operates more strategic routes with larger aircraft and has even launched new flights such as Austin to Cozumel, starting in November, and two new flights to New York from Mexico City and Monterrey.
In September 1942, the airline launched service from Dallas to Mexico City, operated by an iconic Douglas DC-3 aircraft, which had to stop in Monterrey to refuel. This was the airline’s second international destination, after Toronto, Canada, in 1941.
Celebrating 80 Years of Connecting
“As the leading U.S. airline in Mexico, we are proud to celebrate 80 years of connecting our two countries, offering our customers an unbeatable network and the highest level of service,” said José A. Freig, Vice President of International. “It’s important we recognize and thank our Mexico-based team members for their outstanding work leading American’s largest international operation during a year of record growth for us in the country.”
Mexico is now American's largest international destination. The airline operates more than 500 weekly flights to 27 cities, including Acapulco, Aguascalientes, Cancun, Chihuahua, Mexico City, Cozumel, Culiacan, Durango, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Huatulco, La Paz, Leon, Loreto, Mazatlan, Merida, Monterrey, Morelia, Oaxaca, Puerto Vallarta, Queretaro, San Jose del Cabo, San Luis Potosi, Torreon and Zacatecas, as well as seasonal service to Zihuatanejo and Manzanillo.
A Company Socially Responsible
In addition, the company has more than 1,100 employees based in Mexico, the most significant number of employees outside the United States. The operation includes two offices: Mexico City and Monterrey, and four ticketing centers: Mexico City, Monterrey, Guadalajara, and Leon, and an Admirals Club at Mexico City’s Benito Juarez International Airport.
American Airlines is a socially responsible company and will celebrate this anniversary with the restoration of two educational institutions in Mexico City: the Lerdo de Tejada elementary school in Iztapalapa and the Moises Saenz Garza, high school in Santa Maria la Ribera.
25 Years of Contributions to Hispanic Communities
The airline will carry out this initiative in partnership with the non-profit organization Glasswing International, which identified the vulnerable schools, and the Employee Business Resource Group (EBRG) of the airline’s Latin Diversity Network, which is also celebrating 25 years of contributions to Hispanic communities around the world.
These social actions involved more than 100 company employees in Mexico and the United States. They joined forces to refurbish the playground and outdoor facilities and donate school supplies, seeking to give back to the community.
