American Airlines, Citi Announce Sweepstakes and Exclusive Anniversary Events

American Airlines plane parked at Charlotte Douglas International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines plane parked at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. (photo via Philip Rozenski/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines and Citi announced a series of exclusive events and promotions to celebrate the anniversary of one of the travel industry’s first co-branded credit cards.

The festivities kick off on September 19 with cardmember week, which was designed to give Citi/AAdvantage members seven days of special offers, including discounts from Avis and Budget, Hyatt Ziva and Hyatt Zilara, American Airlines Vacations, American Airlines Cruises, AAdvantage eShopping, AAdvantage Dining, SimplyMiles, Hertz, Bang & Olufsen and Uber.

On September 26, cardmembers will be invited to participate in an exciting Share Your Dream Trip social media sweepstakes with a grand prize of a trip valued up to $35,000, plus 350,000 AAdvantage miles. Four weekly winners will also win 70,000 AAdvantage miles.

“For 35 years, American and Citi have been delivering first-class products and outstanding customer service to millions of AAdvantage members who have earned valuable benefits through these innovative programs,” American CEO Robert Isom said. “We are proud of this partnership and look forward to delivering even more opportunities for our loyal customers for many more years to come.”

The celebration continues on October 6 with an exclusive Live Nation concert featuring a Grammy Award-winning artist that will be announced when tickets for card members go on sale on September 20.

“For more than three decades, the Citi/AAdvantage card has been a case study in what can be achieved when two companies from different industries come together to create value for their customers,” Citi CEO Jane Fraser said. “In this time, more than 12 million cardmembers have turned daily purchases into over 2 trillion miles. We are as excited as ever about the potential ahead and to continue to lead the market forward, together.”

Additional cardmember appreciation events will be held at Admirals Club lounges in Boston and Miami, as well as other private venues in Chicago and New York City. The AAdvantage program rewards members with AAdvantage miles for activities like spending on a Citi co-branded card, flying with American, and more.

