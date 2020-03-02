American Airlines Debuts New Uniforms for Employees
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood March 02, 2020
American Airlines debuted its new uniforms for more than 50,000 employees on Monday.
The new uniform collection manufactured by Lands’ End was approved by American’s Frontline Uniform Advisory Team, who made key decisions such as fabric color and collection design.
The airline also enlisted more than 1,000 team members to field test the collection for six months and employees were asked to vote on select design decisions along the way, as well as surveyed to provide feedback.
The uniforms have a new suiting color, Aviation Blue, and shirting and accessories that are unique to each workgroup.
“When we set out to create our new uniform collection, the clear goal was to deliver an industry-leading program with the highest levels of safety, input and choice,” American’s Managing Director Brady Byrnes said in a statement. “Today’s launch is the culmination of years’ worth of input from team members, wear testing in the operation and the highest levels of garment certification.”
“None of this would be possible without the partnership of our union representatives, and, most importantly, the thousands of team members who provided input and feedback along the way,” Byrnes continued. “This isn’t just a uniform for our team members, it’s one that was created by them, and we are excited to turn the page.”
With the introduction of the new uniforms, American becomes the first and only airline to ensure STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX certification on every garment across all of its uniform collections.
In addition to Alaska and United recently introducing new uniforms, Delta Air Lines is currently locked in litigation with its employees over the new uniforms—which were also designed by Lands' End—causing health problems.
