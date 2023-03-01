American Airlines Debuts Revamped AAdvantage Program
American Airlines announced AAdvantage loyalty members can now receive benefits, earn rewards more often and have more options to customize their travel experiences through Loyalty Point Rewards.
The carrier announced in December that members could earn their first Loyalty Point Reward with only 15,000 Loyalty Points before reaching AAdvantage Gold status. They will benefit from Group 5 boarding for the year and the choice between two Loyalty Point Rewards, priority check-in, security and Group 4 boarding for one trip or five preferred seat coupons.
AAdvantage loyalty members will receive new benefits, including bonuses for shopping with some of American’s partners and status with the airline’s preferred car partner. American is also removing the previous 75,000 limit on miles that a member could earn on a single ticket.
“We’re creating a more meaningful travel rewards program for our AAdvantage members,” American Chief Commercial Officer Vasu Raja said. “Only our members will have access to everything American has to offer.”
“Achieving status will unlock an even wider world of unique experiences with the airline and our partners,” Raja continued. “With these and other innovations to come, we are continuing to deliver on our commitment that travel is better when you’re an AAdvantage member.”
Members can redeem miles earned for flights based on the ticket price and status through Loyalty Points, including Gold status at 40,000, Platinum at 75,000, Platinum Pro at 125,000 and Executive Platinum at 200,000.
In January, American revised its revenue and profit projections for the fourth quarter of 2022 and year-end numbers. Fox Business called this an indication that air travel demand remains robust, despite ongoing inflated airfare pricing.
In American’s filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its Fourth Quarter Investor Relations Update, the company anticipates total revenue for the fiscal year’s final three months will come in at 16 to 17 percent above those seen in 2019’s last quarter. Those numbers represent a modest improvement over the previous 11 to 13 percent the airline had estimated.
