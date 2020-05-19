American Airlines Delivering More Supplies to Frontline Coronavirus Workers
American Airlines Donald Wood May 19, 2020
American Airlines announced a new partnership with Deloitte to deliver critical supplies to one of the areas in the United States hit hardest by the coronavirus outbreak.
As part of the agreement with Delta, Deloitte is donating credits for previously canceled flights to transport more than 40,000 medical gowns from Shanghai to the Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.
The massive shipment departed from China on Monday aboard a cargo-only flight.
“We’re all fighting this virus together, and American is proud to leverage our long-standing corporate partnership with Deloitte to make a difference in New York,” American CEO Doug Parker said in a statement. “Thanks to Deloitte’s ingenuity and generosity, these critical supplies will help safeguard and support those working on the frontline to care for others.”
“We are grateful to collaborate with American to help transport life-saving medical supplies to the hospitals on the frontlines of the COVID-19 crisis,” Deloitte Global CEO Punit Renjen said in a statement. “Deloitte’s purpose is to make an impact that matters. By donating our unused ticket credits, we are able to make a small but meaningful impact in the global fight against this pandemic.”
Earlier this month, American teamed with Hyatt Hotels Corporation to offer thousands of healthcare professionals from NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst a three-night complimentary vacation to thank them for their extraordinary work during the viral pandemic.
In April, American announced it instituted enhanced cleaning procedures and will provide customers with personal protective equipment (PPE) to prioritize the health and wellness of its team members and passengers.
