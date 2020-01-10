American Airlines Doing More to Combat Human Trafficking
American Airlines is partnering with Dallas-based nonprofit New Friends New Life in the fight against human trafficking, the carrier announced Thursday.
New Friends New Life provides access to education, job training, interim financial assistance, mental health and spiritual support to formerly trafficked teenage girls and sexually exploited women and their children.
As part of the partnership, American team members will take part in human trafficking awareness training sessions and volunteer activities.
What's more, the company will support New Friends New Life’s annual luncheon; have an American executive serve on the organization’s board of directors and raise awareness while helping to support the needs of Dallas-area women and teens who have been affected by human trafficking.
The partnership will begin in late January to coincide with National Slavery and Human Trafficking Prevention Month.
"Human trafficking is a horrific crime, and unfortunately, it’s more common than many would expect. With a challenge as vast as this, solutions are often found by joining with a neighbor and taking action in your own backyard, which is what we plan to do in our partnership with New Friends New Life," said Nate Gatten, Senior Vice President of Global Government Affairs for American, in a statement. "We’re impressed by the meaningful and impactful work New Friends New Life is doing to improve the lives of formerly trafficked individuals in the Dallas area, and we’re eager to be a part of it."
"New Friends New Life is proud to partner with American Airlines in the fight against human trafficking—an illegal industry affecting victims around the world as well as in our own backyard," added Kim Robinson, Chief Executive Officer for New Friends New Life, in a statement accompanying Thursday's news.
"Texas ranks second in the highest number of trafficking victims in the country, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area has the second-highest number of victims in the state. When a global organization with local roots like American joins in the fight, it fortifies our ability to empower survivors, hold traffickers and buyers accountable and prevent this $99 million crime from thriving in our community," added Robinson.
In 2018, an American Airlines ticket agent was credited with saving two teenage girls from a human trafficker.
