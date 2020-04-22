Last updated: 02:25 PM ET, Wed April 22 2020

American Airlines Donating to Latin America’s Fight Against Coronavirus

American Airlines Donald Wood April 22, 2020

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport
PHOTO: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O'Hare International Airport. (photo via gk-6mt/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines announced Wednesday it would donate $460,000 to support UNICEF’s relief work in Latin America as part of its efforts to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

The airline will be assisting impacted communities in Argentina, Brazil, Costa Rica, and Guatemala by providing water, sanitation items, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), basic health kits and more.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
American is also supporting interventions for infection prevention and control in key locations, including health facilities, schools and communities, as well as promoting hygiene education to limit transmission and protect individuals from exposure.

“American Airlines and their passengers have been true advocates for children through their support of UNICEF for over 25 years, and in these unprecedented times, their commitment to helping children and families is vitally important,” UNICEF USA Interim Chief Development Officer Gabriella Morris said in a statement.

“Working together will allow us to support families, equip front-line health workers and help keep children and communities healthy and safe,” Morris continued.

The carrier announced donations collected through UNICEF’s Change for Good program in 2019 would be allocated toward this effort. While American has been forced to reduce its flight schedule worldwide, people can still donate to the Change for Good program.

Earlier this month, the airline revealed it would expand its cargo capacity to help transport critical goods during the viral pandemic.

Donny Wood
