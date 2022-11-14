Last updated: 03:47 PM ET, Mon November 14 2022

American Airlines Enhances Commitment to Fighting Cancer

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2022

American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER
American Airlines Boeing 777-200ER. (photo via santirf/iStock Editorial / Getty Images Plus)

There are few things in life that virtually everybody can agree on.

Politics has become extraordinarily divisive, rooting interest in sports teams can break a household, and even food is subject to the unique tastes of the individual.

But here’s one thing everybody is on board with – fighting cancer.

American Airlines is enhancing its commitment to battling the deadly disease by collaborating with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), the organization dedicated to finding a cure for the various types of the affliction.

Last week, American hosted representatives from SU2C

for a rally where airline employees learned more about the six-year collaboration. This year’s fundraising campaign raised more than $2.5 million.

Airline workers learned how that contributed directly to SU2C’s mission to fund lifesaving cancer research. Team members heard directly from SU2C co-founder Rusty Robertson, scientist Dr. Heather McArthur, and Eric Stonestreet, celebrity ambassador and two-time Emmy award-winning actor, best known for his portrayal of Cam on the hit comedy series Modern Family, who shared his personal connection to the organization.

Here’s a video about the collaboration:

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Calle de Las Damas, Santo Domingo

Dominican Carrier Launches Kingston Flights

Pilot Shortage Causing Flight Service Decline at US Airports

Newark International’s New Terminal Opens This Week

More Airports Allowing You To Reach the Gate Without a Boarding Pass

Breeze Airways Continues Expansion

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS