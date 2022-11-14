American Airlines Enhances Commitment to Fighting Cancer
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli November 14, 2022
There are few things in life that virtually everybody can agree on.
Politics has become extraordinarily divisive, rooting interest in sports teams can break a household, and even food is subject to the unique tastes of the individual.
But here’s one thing everybody is on board with – fighting cancer.
American Airlines is enhancing its commitment to battling the deadly disease by collaborating with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C), the organization dedicated to finding a cure for the various types of the affliction.
Last week, American hosted representatives from SU2C
for a rally where airline employees learned more about the six-year collaboration. This year’s fundraising campaign raised more than $2.5 million.
Airline workers learned how that contributed directly to SU2C’s mission to fund lifesaving cancer research. Team members heard directly from SU2C co-founder Rusty Robertson, scientist Dr. Heather McArthur, and Eric Stonestreet, celebrity ambassador and two-time Emmy award-winning actor, best known for his portrayal of Cam on the hit comedy series Modern Family, who shared his personal connection to the organization.
Here’s a video about the collaboration:
