American Airlines Expands Footprint in India
American Airlines announced a new codeshare agreement with India’s leading carrier, IndiGo.
Starting in October (pending government approval), the deal with IndiGo would provide a convenient option for American customers arriving on the airline’s new Bengaluru and Delhi, India, flights.
The agreement will place American’s code on 29 of IndiGo’s domestic routes in India, with the U.S. carrier expected to launch new service between New York (JFK) and Delhi on October 31 and between Seattle and Bengaluru on January 4, 2022.
To bolster the deal, members of American’s AAdvantage loyalty program will be able to earn miles when traveling on codeshare flights operated by IndiGo.
“We’re eager to add IndiGo as our trusted partner in India,” American Chief Revenue Officer Vasu Raja said. “Whether our customers are traveling for business or pleasure, this new partnership makes it easy to reach all four corners of India.”
“Today we’re adding 29 new routes to our map as a result of this agreement, providing customers with even more options around the globe,” Raja continued.
IndiGo operates more than 1,100 daily flights, connecting 70 domestic destinations and 24 international destinations. Since its founding in 2006, the carrier’s 23,000 employees have served more than 300 million customers.
Earlier this month, American expanded its partnership with Brazil’s largest airline, GOL.
While American continues its international expansion, a U.S. Senator has expressed concern to the Department of Transportation regarding the partnership between American and JetBlue Airways.
