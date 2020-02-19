American Airlines Expands Preordered Meal Service
American Airlines announced Wednesday it would expand preordered meal service to premium cabins on American Eagle flights starting on March 11.
The change will add another 300 daily flights where customers can order meals in advance, bringing the total number of eligible journeys featuring preorder options in premium cabins to nearly 1,900, which is more than any other airline in the United States.
In addition, American is now the only carrier in the U.S. to offer preordered meal service in premium cabins on both mainline and regional flights, available on flights of 900 miles or more.
“Ordering meals in advance is important to our customers, and we’re excited to bring this option to more flights,” American Managing Director Raphael Girardoni said in a statement. “The culinary experience is an important part of travel that we will continue to invest in.”
Passengers flying in premium cabins on American Eagle flights this March will be able to preorder menu items, such as a charcuterie plate, Tex-Mex salad with adobo chicken, a Mediterranean turkey club sandwich, curried chicken salad on a croissant and more.
Travelers flying with American will also be able to preorder James Beard Foundation menu items created exclusively for select Flagship First and Flagship Business international and transcontinental flights.
To preorder a meal, customers on qualifying flights can select menu items beginning 30 days before their trip and up to 24 hours before departure through American’s official website. Passengers will also receive a reminder email 48 hours before departure with a link to guide them through the process.
The announcement comes days after American revealed it would remove the grounded Boeing 737 MAX from its flight schedule until at least August 18.
