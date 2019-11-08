Last updated: 10:13 AM ET, Fri November 08 2019

American Airlines Flight Diverted After Man Allegedly Assaults Mother, Daughter

An American Airlines flight traveling from Charlotte, North Carolina to Salt Lake City, Utah was diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma after a passenger allegedly groped a mother and daughter while they slept on Tuesday night.

The two women notified a flight attendant about the assault and crew separated them from the man as the flight changed course.

The man, who was identified as James Cholewinski by police, according to WCNC, was arrested on charges of public intoxication upon landing at Tulsa International Airport.

"American Airlines flight 807 from Charlotte to Salt Lake City diverted to Tulsa, Oklahoma Tuesday night due to a disruptive passenger," American Airlines said in a statement. "Law enforcement met the flight, removed the passenger, and the flight continued to Salt Lake City."

The FBI is currently investigating the incident, which comes just one month after a man was detained after trying to force his way onto an American Airlines flight at Miami International Airport.

