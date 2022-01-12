American Airlines Launches Codeshare Agreement With Aer Lingus
American Airlines and Aer Lingus have entered into a codeshare agreement that begins this week, promising to open up more European travel destinations to consumers.
“We are excited to extend our relationship with our newest joint business partner, Aer Lingus, with this codeshare agreement,” Anmol Bhargava, American’s vice president of Alliances, said in a statement. “Through our trans-Atlantic joint business, customers have more choices to key destinations in Europe and now, Ireland.”
American will place its code on Aer Lingus flights between London Heathrow and Dublin. Customers can also book codeshare flights on Aer Lingus from Dublin to Amsterdam; Birmingham, UK; London Gatwick and Manchester, UK; and from Heathrow to Belfast City, Northern Ireland; Cork, Ireland and Shannon, Ireland.
Additionally, customers traveling with Aer Lingus will now be able to book codeshare travel on American Airlines flights from Chicago O’Hare to Albuquerque, New Mexico; Nashville; Dallas-Fort Worth; Los Angeles; Seattle; San Francisco; San Jose; and Tucson, Arizona.
Further expansion of the codeshare is also planned in the near future.
“After almost two years of restricted travel we know that demand for dream vacations, business travel, and reconnecting families and friends in 2022 and beyond will be stronger than ever,” Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’ Chief Strategy and Planning Officer, said. “... Last week’s decision by the Irish Government to remove pre-departure COVID-19 test requirements for double-vaccinated passengers is more welcome news for those planning to travel. We look forward to extending our warm Aer Lingus welcome to more and more customers in the months ahead.”
The announcement comes a little more than a month after Jetblue Airways announced its own codeshare agreement with Aer Lingus.
