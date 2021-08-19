Last updated: 09:47 AM ET, Thu August 19 2021

American Airlines Launches Fundraiser for Cancer Patients

American Airlines flight prepares to land at Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport. (photo via Michael Valdez/iStock Unreleased)

American Airlines has been partnering with Stand Up To Cancer (SU2C) for the past five years, and this month they’re launching a fundraising initiative to help accelerate the pace of cancer research.

SU2C’s mission is to make more therapies, treatments and research available to benefit more patients, ultimately saving more lives in the process. So far, American has raised $10 million for the organization, helping accelerate research and therapies for over a dozen types of cancers.

This month, when American Airlines AAdvantage members in the U.S. donate $25 or more to SU2C here, they’ll earn 25 AAdvantage miles for each dollar donated.

“We know that our customers and team members are passionate about supporting Stand Up To Cancer because many of them have been impacted by cancer,” said Ron Defeo, Senior Vice President, Global Engagement. “We receive a lot of feedback and hear their stories of survival and perseverance. This fundraising initiative is one effort to ensure we live up to our purpose of caring for people on life’s journey.”

Stand Up To Cancer is also hosting its seventh biennial televised fundraising special at 7:00 p.m. CST, airing on more than 60 media platforms and all four major broadcasting networks in the U.S. American Airlines flight attendant and breast cancer survivor Cody Summers will also take part in the fundraising event.

“Despite my breast cancer diagnosis, I chose to fight. I had a strong support system who stood by me every step of the way,” Summers said. “At the end of the day, my cancer journey was just one chapter in my story, and the funds we’re raising are so important because it will ultimately help people just like me.”

To donate to SU2C, or to learn more, please click here.

