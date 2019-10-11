Last updated: 12:12 PM ET, Fri October 11 2019

American Airlines Making Big Leadership Changes

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli October 11, 2019

American Airlines
PHOTO: American Airlines plane in flight. (photo via Flickr/Eric Salard)

For weeks now, speculation has run rampant that American Airlines CEO Doug Parker was on the verge of being replaced.

Well, the beleaguered carrier made several leadership changes on Thursday—but none included Parker.

American made a series of moves but Parker is still in the big chair. The corporate structure now looks like this:

You May Also Like

Child checking out the cockpit of a plane gallery icon Airlines and Airports That Make Flying Easier for Kids...

American Air Boeing 737 MAX American Airlines Extends Boeing 737 MAX Cancellations... Airlines & Airports

American Airlines Police Detain Man Who Tried to Force His Way on Plane Airlines & Airports

American Airlines plane parked at Charlotte Douglas International Airport American Airlines Passengers Might Have Been Exposed to... Airlines & Airports

American Airlines Boeing 737-800 taking off from Chicago O Alaska and American Change Mileage Partnership Airlines & Airports

—Kerry Philipovitch, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, officially announced her resignation after expressing a desire to tackle new projects elsewhere.

—Vasu Raja is now SVP of Network Strategy after serving as VP of Network Planning.

—Don Casey has been promoted to SVP of Revenue after serving as SVP of Revenue Management.

—Kurt Stache goes from SVP of Marketing to SVP of Customer Experience.

—Jill Surdek is being promoted to SVP of Flight Service.

“This is an opportunity to sharpen our focus on the key parts of our airline: running a reliable operation, expanding the world’s best network, maximizing all aspects of revenue to ensure American thrives forever and delivering a superior customer journey as we create a world-class customer experience,” American President Robert Isom said in a prepared statement.

The moves are intended to help quell some of the problems currently plaguing American, which include operational flow and financial issues. It’s not like American is in the red, but the airline has lagged behind Delta and United in revenue growth.

All of which has pointed directly to Parker’s leadership, which made Thursday’s announcements somewhat surprising.

When asked if Parker is going anywhere, spokeswoman Michelle Mohr told Forbes, simply, “No.”

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
United Airlines

United Airlines CRJ-550 Tickets Available for Purchase...

United Airlines

Southwest Eliminating Senior Citizen Discounts

Drunk Passengers Delay Spirit Airlines Flight to Baltimore

Delta Air Lines to Hire 12,000 New Employees Through 2020

Spirit Airlines Expands Service To, From Nashville

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS