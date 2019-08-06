Last updated: 03:51 PM ET, Tue August 06 2019

American Airlines Named as Primary Sponsor for LA Stadium Plaza

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood August 06, 2019

PHOTO: American Airlines logo. (photo via American Airlines)

American Airlines has reached an agreement to become the primary sponsor of the entertainment plaza at Los Angeles Stadium, the soon-to-be home of the NFL’s Rams and Chargers.

According to The Los Angeles Times, American Airlines Plaza will be revealed Tuesday, making the airline the founding partner of the complex known as the L.A. Stadium and Entertainment District at Hollywood Park.

The American Airlines Plaza is a 2.5-acre space used for different activities on event days and open to the public on non-event days. The 70,000-seat stadium has yet to announce a naming rights deal.

As for the cost of sponsoring the plaza, American will reportedly pay $90 million over 10 years, according to Bloomburg.com. American Airlines Plaza is 10-stories tall and has a seating capacity of about 15,000 people.

The deal will also include American becoming the official airline of the Rams and Chargers, as well as receiving prominent branding during games. American has been the official airline of the Rams since the team moved back to Los Angeles in 2016.

