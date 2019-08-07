American Airlines Offers Most Premium Economy Seats
American Airlines announced it is the first carrier in the United States to finish installing Premium Economy seats on its widebody fleet.
With American offering a total of 3,025 Premium Economy seats, the airline now boasts more than the other U.S. carriers combined. American was also the first U.S. airline to introduce the Premium Economy experience three years ago.
The Premium Economy seats are located between Flagship Business and Main Cabin on long-haul international flights and behind Flagship First on select flights to Hawaii and Alaska. In total, Premium Economy is available on American’s 124 Boeing 787s and 777s and Airbus A330-200s.
“Premium Economy is the perfect complement to the many travel experiences we offer, providing customers with even more options when flying,” American Vice President Janelle Anderson said in a statement. “As the first U.S. airline to introduce Premium Economy, we continue to invest in new ways to ensure customers’ time with American is well spent, like high-speed Wi-Fi, live TV, new amenities on the ground and more.”
American passengers who book Premium Economy seats will be able to enjoy more legroom, wider seats, extra recline, extendable footrests and an elevated onboard dining experience compared to Main Cabin.
Premium Economy customers also receive two free checked bags and priority benefits when checking in, going through security and boarding. The number of Premium Economy seats will increase by 10 percent next year as American takes delivery of 12 new Boeing 787-8s.
