American Airlines Pilot Shot, Killed in Puerto Rico

American Airlines Airbus A330
An American Airlines pilot from North Carolina was shot and killed in San Juan, Puerto Rico, according to multiple reports.

The incident happened over the weekend.

Matthew Stapula was fatally wounded during a shootout in front of a strip club in San Juan, according to the Dallas Morning News.

An autopsy will be conducted.

Police Lt. Angel Martinez said 36-year-old Ruben Aleman Hernandez left the club after a discussion over his bill and came back with a gun and started shooting.

Bouncers returned fire and killed Aleman in what authorities said was a justified homicide. Martinez said all four bouncers were licensed to carry weapons.

Stapula’s death appears to be completely accidental. He was standing outside the club when the shooting began and appears to have been caught in some crossfire.

His father, Eric Stapula, called him his best friend in a Facebook post on Monday: “The world lost a great pilot today.”

