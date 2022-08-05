American Airlines Redesigning Admirals Club Lounges
American Airlines announced it would redesign several of its Admirals Club lounges across the United States.
This fall, the first facility to undergo the changes will be at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). American will work with Chicago-based DMAC Architecture & Interiors to create the unique vision.
When customers step inside, they will be welcomed by signature brand elements and references from local landscapes and landmarks that tell the story of each city. Wellness will shine through selective design elements that set a tone of calm and familiarity.
Sustainability will also be built into the new design in intentional ways, such as branded elements made of renewable American walnut in every lounge.
“The new Admirals Club interior design is inspired by our customers, who tell us that their favorite aspect of visiting our lounges is feeling like they’re coming home,” American Managing Director Clarissa Sebastian said.
“This design is the culmination of a partnership between American and an award-winning architectural firm well known for their designs in the hospitality space,” Sebastian continued. “Each element was thoughtfully developed to create an environment of calm, with natural woods and open spaces, so our customers can relax and feel their best as they prepare for their flight.”
Admirals Club lounges currently in the works include Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) and Denver International Airport (DEN), which will also feature the reimagined new design.
Travelers can access the Admirals Club lounge through their itinerary, select cobranded credit card or their membership, which could be discounted depending on their AAdvantage status.
