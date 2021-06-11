American Airlines Retiring In-Flight Magazine
June 11, 2021
American Airlines is the latest carrier to say goodbye to its in-flight magazine during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Thursday, the airline announced that American Way, which first launched as The American Way all the way back in 1966, will retire at the end of June 2021, calling it "bittersweet."
The final issue highlighting LGBTQ neighborhoods across the country is available on American flights now and will be replaced by enhanced in-flight entertainment offerings, including a library of hundreds of movies and TV shows; a collection of more than 150 creative, productivity or language classes on American's new Lifestyle in-flight entertainment channel; a wide range of kids' content; live music and concert performances from venues such as Austin City Limits and meditation and relaxation exercises from Calm.
Passengers can conveniently stream the latest entertainment on their smartphone, tablet or laptop by enabling airplane mode and connecting to the "AA-Inflight" signal and visiting aainflight.com.
Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have also done away with their in-flight magazines as the COVID-19 crisis has placed an added emphasis on in-flight hygiene and many travelers opt to view tv, movies and other entertainment from their personal devices.
