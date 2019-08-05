American Airlines Reveals Improvements for Corporate Travelers
Donald Wood August 05, 2019
American Airlines announced during the 2019 Global Business Travel Association (GBTA) convention it has introduced improvements for corporate travelers and corporate travel managers.
One of the improvements revealed by American is corporate traveler recognition, which is now available on American and its Atlantic Joint Business (AJB) partners British Airways, Finnair and Iberia.
For corporate travelers traveling on flights marketed and operated by AJB partners, they will be able to enjoy preferred seating, priority disruption recovery and additional enhancements available on each carrier by early next year.
“Travelers expect a consistent experience whether they’re flying on American or any one of our Atlantic Joint Business partners,” American Senior Vice President Alison Taylor said. “With corporate recognition now available on American, British Airways, Finnair and Iberia, we’re elevating the recognition, prioritization and benefits that our corporate customers receive at every touchpoint possible.”
Corporate customers traveling with tickets issued using American Airlines Corporate Travel Agreements enjoy complimentary access to preferred seats through the airline’s official website, with complimentary preferred seat selection available later this year on the carrier’s mobile app.
American corporate travelers also receive complimentary Priority Access on the day of travel, higher priority for re-accommodation in the event of operational disruptions, access to special leisure discounts on packages through American Airlines Vacations and more.
As for corporate travel managers, American plans to launch a new website dedicated to providing a comprehensive overview of the full breadth of agency, corporate and distribution related products and services available from the airline’s global sales.
