American Airlines Reveals New Flights From Austin, Service to Special Events
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood December 10, 2019
American Airlines announced Tuesday it would be adding two new routes from Austin, Texas, to San Jose, California, and Boston. The new flights will operate twice daily beginning in April.
As a result of the strong demand from customers, the flights from Austin to Boston and San Jose will operate Monday through Friday on Boeing 737-800 airplanes, which feature high-speed Wi-Fi, access to power for every passenger and 16 first-class seats.
American revealed it would have five contiguous gates at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport by the end of the year, as well as the recently renovated Admirals Club. The airline also revealed it would introduce service to Los Cabos from Austin on Saturdays and Sundays, starting May 9, 2020.
“Our customers have expressed the desire for more routes between major tech cities, and we’re pleased to respond to their needs by helping them reach these important destinations with ease,” American Senior Vice President Alison Taylor said in a statement. “These new routes reflect our commitment to partnering with customers to seamlessly support their travel needs.”
In addition to the new service from Austin, American is also introducing unique service in support of special events like golf tournaments in Augusta, Georgia, music festivals in Palm Springs, California, and the annual visit to one of the biggest shareholder meetings with increased service to Omaha, Nebraska.
Austin flights will be available for purchase starting December 16 and special event flights will be on sale starting December 22.
“It’s important to spend time and resources on memorable experiences, and we want to make sure our customers have options when it comes to the most important events around the country throughout the year,” American Senior Vice President Vasu Raja said. “We’re adding more seats, introducing new routes and making sure that our customers are taken care of throughout their travel journey.”
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS