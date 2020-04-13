American Airlines Sending Supplies to Medical Facilities in Need
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 13, 2020
American Airlines is once again stepping up its commitment to communities impacted by the coronavirus by sending supplies to medical facilities.
The airline is focusing the latest round of donations on Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
NYC Hotels to House Thousands of Homeless AdultsHotel & Resort
TSA Screens Record-Low Number of TravelersAirlines & Airports
Carnival Extends Suspension of Cruising Through June 26Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Disney’s Bob Iger Back in Control as CEO to Combat...Entertainment
“We know firsthand how this pandemic is affecting different industries and the way that they operate,” American Senior Vice President Ron DeFeo said in a statement. “However, we can’t let COVID-19 impact the way we care for others—whether it’s on a plane or in a hospital.”
“Health care workers are showing up to work every day and doing all that they can to help others in need,” DeFeo continued. “Now, we get to do our part, and supply some of the resources that will help protect patients, providers and their loved ones.”
American delivered 1,000 onboard amenity kits to Mount Sinai in New York and another 2,400 to Dana-Farber. Each kit sent to doctors and nurses includes a toothbrush, toothpaste, eye mask, lip balm, tissues and lotion.
In addition, the carrier sent 5,000 pandemic kits—which consist of a surgical ear loop mask, antiseptic towelette, tissues, soap and gloves—to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
“Mount Sinai is exceptionally proud to have American Airlines as a corporate partner in our continued fight against the coronavirus,” Mount Sinai Senior Vice President Mark Kostegan said in a statement. “Thanks to their support, we are able to provide 1,000 amenity kits that include essential necessities not only for our frontline health care heroes, but also for our patients fighting this disease in New York City.”
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS