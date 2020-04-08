American Airlines Updates Travel Waiver Policies
April 08, 2020
As the aviation industry continues to feel the impact of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, American Airlines announced changes to its travel waiver policies to provide customers with additional flexibility.
Officials from American revealed they had extended the carrier’s offer to waive change fees for customers who booked summer travel through September 30, which is available for any of the airline’s fares.
Customers taking advantage of the expanded travel waivers will have until December 31, 2021, to complete their rescheduled travel. The carrier said fare rules may still apply, depending on the ticket.
As for travelers who booked on or before April 7 for flights through September 30, they will not be forced to pay change fees, but must pay any fare difference at time of ticketing, if applicable.
In addition, American customers will be allowed to change their origin and destination cities as part of this expanded offer and all AAdvantage award tickets have been included in the policy changes.
The airline also announced customers who purchase new travel through May 31 would have their change fees waived, with the offer being made available for any of the carrier’s published nonrefundable fares.
American officials said any ticket purchased between March 1 and May 31 would not incur change fees before travel.
Last week, the United States Transportation Department issued an order to airlines to refund tickets for canceled or significantly altered flights.
Officials said the “longstanding obligation of carriers to provide refunds for flights that carriers cancel or significantly delay does not cease when the flight disruptions are outside of the carrier’s control.”
