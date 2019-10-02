Last updated: 11:42 AM ET, Wed October 02 2019

American Express, Delta to Relaunch SkyMiles Credit Card

PHOTO: Delta SkyMiles Card. (Photo via © American Express Company)

Delta SkyMiles American Express Card members will be able to earn more miles and access additional travel perks starting January 30, 2020.

American Express and Delta Air Lines have announced plans to relaunch the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card portfolio with more ways to earn and a new set of travel benefits.

Notable perks are expected to include double miles on restaurants worldwide; access to The American Express Centurion Lounges; credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck fees and the ability to earn Medallion status faster than before, the companies announced Monday.

American Express and Delta are celebrating the revamp with a limited-time offer this month. Customers can apply for select cards now through October 30, 2019, and the new benefits will be automatically added to their card on January 30, 2020.

"We’re constantly listening to our customers and spent the last year digging deep on what they expect from an industry-leading card. The result is a diverse portfolio of redesigned cards that will deliver rich rewards and benefits that give travelers unmatched options that fit their lifestyle needs," said Sandeep Dube, Delta’s Senior Vice President – Customer Engagement & Loyalty, and CEO – Delta Vacations, in a statement accompanying Monday's announcement.

"Each Card is tailored to what our customers have told us is most important to them—ranging from ways to earn even more miles to travel perks along the way."

The added benefits come with a catch though. The annual fee for Gold cards will rise from $95 to $99 while the annual fee for Platinum cards will jump from $195 to $250. Reserve cards will cost an additional $100 per year with the annual fee climbing from $450 to $550.

Travelers can visit NewDeltaAmex.com for additional details regarding the upcoming card changes.

