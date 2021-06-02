Last updated: 04:05 PM ET, Wed June 02 2021

American Raises Nearly $1.5 Million for Global COVID-19 Relief Efforts

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli June 02, 2021

Medical face mask and money from around the world.
Medical face mask and money from around the world. (Photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/Julia_Sudnitskaya)

American Airlines announced it has raised nearly $1.5 million in support of the American Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies’ efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic around the world, including Brazil, India and other countries in need of assistance.

The airline and more than 11,000 of its AAdvantage loyalty club members raised the amount in less than one month.

“We know the pandemic is not yet over. While we have made great strides in the United States, countries around the world are still struggling,” Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement for American, said in a statement. “We are continually humbled by the generosity our customers have shown in joining us in the fight against COVID-19 on a global scale. Our mission is to care for people on life’s journey, and that calls us to action wherever there is a need. We are incredibly grateful to our customers for helping us to further that mission.”

Since the onset of the pandemic, American Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have been in close coordination to provide COVID-19 relief and assistance around the world, responding in every region and coordinating with governments, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, World Health Organization and other public health organizations to keep people safe. Together, the organizations have played a critical role in providing a tailored response to impacted communities based on the needs of each country and the phase or severity of the outbreak.

Contributions help the organizations fund necessary supplies, such as vaccinations, supplemental oxygen and hygiene kits.

Where did its loyalty club members come in? AAdvantage members were asked to donate a minimum of $25, where they would earn 10 miles for every dollar contributed. But they did more than just that.

The average donation per person was $135 — more than five times the minimum donation amount requested by the airline.

Rich Thomaselli
