Another Boeing Executive Leaving as MAX Grounding Drags On
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 27, 2019
The executive changes at Boeing following the continued fallout from two fatal crashes keep coming, as the company announced its general counsel, Mike Luttig, would retire next week.
According to The Associated Press, Luttig served as Boeing's general counsel from 2006 until Spring 2019, when he became the company’s lead legal strategist and was chosen to advise the board following the crash of a second Boeing 737 MAX.
Before joining Boeing, Luttig served 15 years on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.
“We are deeply indebted to Judge Luttig for his extraordinary service to Boeing over these nearly 14 years, especially through this past, challenging year for our company,” interim CEO Greg Smith in a statement.
With the news of Luttig’s planned departure, Boeing has lost another executive. Earlier this week, the airplane manufacturer announced Dennis Muilenburg was out as CEO and President, and the current chairman, David Calhoun, would take over the roles effective January 13, 2020.
In addition, Boeing Commercial Airplanes head Kevin McAllister was forced out in October and senior vice president of communications Anne Toulouse revealed she would leave at the end of the year.
Luttig’s departure also comes after Boeing released a new batch of "disturbing" documents to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and Congress amid the ongoing investigation into a pair of fatal crashes involving the MAX that killed a combined 346 people.
The new documents compound previously released information suggesting that Boeing may have cut corners in the plane's development.
