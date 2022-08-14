Apple AirTag Foils Airline Worker Accused of Stealing Luggage
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli August 14, 2022
Police in Florida arrested an airline worker suspected of stealing luggage containing more than $16,000 in jewelry and goods – with the help of an Apple AirTag tracking device used by one of the victims in her suitcase.
According to a press release issued by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, an investigation led by the department’s Airport Security Unit resulted in the arrest of 19-year-old Giovanni De Luca, an airline subcontractor at Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport.
He currently faces two counts of grand theft.
Police began their investigation after one traveler reported missing luggage that contained more than $1,600 worth of clothes and merchandise. The woman told police she had an Apple AirTag inside her suitcase that tracked the luggage to a neighborhood in the city of Mary Esther. Another traveler reported more than $15,000 dollars in jewelry and other items had been taken from his luggage on August 9th.
During the investigation, deputies had cross-referenced employees who lived in the vicinity of the Kathy Court neighborhood where the first suitcase with the Apple AirTag was located.
"This arrest is an example of excellent teamwork by our Airport Security Unit, our Investigators, and the Airport to find the person responsible for these thefts and make sure he is held responsible," said Sheriff Eric Aden.
