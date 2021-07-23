Atlanta Airport Pianist Gifted $60k From Strangers
Janeen Christoff July 23, 2021
In a feel-good travel story, Tonee Carter, who plays the piano in Concourse A of Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, received an unexpected gift from total strangers. According to a report on WSBTV.com, a chance encounter with an Instagram influencer led to the heartwarming moment.
Carlos Whittaker, who is a motivational speaker and Instagram influencer, stopped to hear Carter play. The two men struck up a conversation during which Carter shared that he has played piano on the concourse for seven years but is now suffering from kidney failure.
“The second he told me he’s on dialysis nine hours a night, wakes up every morning and plays the piano for four hours, I said, ‘This brother is about to get a big tip,’” Whittaker said.
Whitaker took to social media and shared Carter's story with his followers as well as a link to tip the pianist on Venmo and the CashApp.
Carter was overcome with the generosity of strangers when Whittaker shared how much money had been raised, more than $60,000.
