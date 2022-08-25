Last updated: 08:28 PM ET, Thu August 25 2022

Avelo Airlines Adds Second Florida Route From Michigan Airports

Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 25, 2022

Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport
Avelo Airlines plane takes off from Hollywood Burbank Airport. (photo courtesy of Avelo Airlines)

Avelo Airlines today announced that it will expand its existing service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Florida through the addition of a second nonstop destination: Fort Myers.

Avelo is currently the only carrier to offer convenient and affordable nonstop service to the Sunshine State from Michigan’s central and southwestern regions. Avelo's new seasonal service from both LAN and AZO to RSW will operate twice weekly, starting November 11.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
PLAY Airlines

Discount Airline Adds Service To Europe from New US Airport

Seoul, South Korea.

Delta Air Lines Adding More Flights to South Korea

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 landing.

Frontier Airlines Adding New International Routes from Atlanta

Delta Air Lines Boeing 757-200 taking off from LAX

Delta Air Lines Resumes Nonstop Flights from LA To Tokyo

Low introductory fares to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) are now available, starting at $79 for a one-way trip.

It was only last month that Avelo announced its upcoming presence in Michigan at LAN and AZO, and its upcoming nonstop service from both airports to Orlando International Airport (MCO), set to start on October 26. Avelo will now be the exclusive provider of direct routes from central and southwest Michigan to not one, but two popular Florida destinations.

"Michigan—we're at it again!” Andrew Levy Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “The addition of Fort Myers to our LAN and AZO schedules makes traveling to Florida even more affordable and convenient. Southwest and Mid-Michigan residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations—Orlando and Florida's majestic Gulf Coast.

“Say hello to quick, easy and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long, expensive and gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Michigan airports," he added.

Since launching in April 2021, Avelo has made its mission to save its customers time and money, offering low fares on every route and utilizing a network of smaller, hometown-type airports instead relying on the larger, busier ones.

Avelo’s routes are flown aboard a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737s—large, mainline jets that provide passengers with a more spacious and comfortable experience than the much smaller, regional aircraft used by other carriers when serving these airports.

"We are excited that Avelo Airlines plans to expand service from Southwest Florida International Airport this November,” remarked Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M. “We look forward to having service to Lansing and Kalamazoo—two popular travel destinations that have not been served recently from Fort Myers. We are extremely pleased to see Avelo expanding their network in Southwest Florida and giving more travel options to our community."

For more information on Fort Myers, Florida, Lansing, Michigan

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Laurie Baratti

Laurie Baratti
Cross Border XPress tiene una App que permite adquirir los pases para cruzar del Aeropuerto Internacional de Tijuana, a San Diego, California.

CBX Bridge Connection Between Tijuana, San Diego Celebrates 15...

Cancun Increases Airline Seats to Over 9 Million for Upcoming Tourism Season

Labor Day Travel: These Airports Could Potentially Be the Worst

Southwest Will Allow Passengers to Upgrade Boarding Group

Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport To Go Digital in 2023

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS