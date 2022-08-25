Avelo Airlines Adds Second Florida Route From Michigan Airports
Airlines & Airports Laurie Baratti August 25, 2022
Avelo Airlines today announced that it will expand its existing service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Florida through the addition of a second nonstop destination: Fort Myers.
Avelo is currently the only carrier to offer convenient and affordable nonstop service to the Sunshine State from Michigan’s central and southwestern regions. Avelo's new seasonal service from both LAN and AZO to RSW will operate twice weekly, starting November 11.
Low introductory fares to Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) from Lansing's Capital Region International Airport (LAN) and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) are now available, starting at $79 for a one-way trip.
It was only last month that Avelo announced its upcoming presence in Michigan at LAN and AZO, and its upcoming nonstop service from both airports to Orlando International Airport (MCO), set to start on October 26. Avelo will now be the exclusive provider of direct routes from central and southwest Michigan to not one, but two popular Florida destinations.
"Michigan—we're at it again!” Andrew Levy Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO, said in a statement. “The addition of Fort Myers to our LAN and AZO schedules makes traveling to Florida even more affordable and convenient. Southwest and Mid-Michigan residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations—Orlando and Florida's majestic Gulf Coast.
“Say hello to quick, easy and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long, expensive and gas-guzzling drives to those other distant Michigan airports," he added.
Since launching in April 2021, Avelo has made its mission to save its customers time and money, offering low fares on every route and utilizing a network of smaller, hometown-type airports instead relying on the larger, busier ones.
Avelo’s routes are flown aboard a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737s—large, mainline jets that provide passengers with a more spacious and comfortable experience than the much smaller, regional aircraft used by other carriers when serving these airports.
"We are excited that Avelo Airlines plans to expand service from Southwest Florida International Airport this November,” remarked Lee County Port Authority Executive Director Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M. “We look forward to having service to Lansing and Kalamazoo—two popular travel destinations that have not been served recently from Fort Myers. We are extremely pleased to see Avelo expanding their network in Southwest Florida and giving more travel options to our community."
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
For more information on Fort Myers, Florida, Lansing, Michigan
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS