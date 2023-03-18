Last updated: 12:01 PM ET, Sat March 18 2023

Avelo Airlines Continues Expansion With New Routes

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 18, 2023

Avelo robots
An Avelo Airlines plane with RAY, the carrier's new robot that will disinfect the cabin. (Photo by Avelo Airlines)

Aveno Airlines, which burst on the scene a year ago in the midst of the pandemic, continues its expansion.

Avelo has added three new routes from Raleigh-Durham.

That’s significant news for Delts Air Lines. Although RDU is not a hub airport for Delta, it has a big presence there. North Carolina has become a popular state for layovers, especially for passengers who are traveling to southern locals.

The airline startup announced this week it will operate a second Boeing 737 out of RDU.

The new routes are to Greater Rochester (N.Y.) International Airport (ROC), Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire, and to Memphis International Airport (MEM).

According to The Points Guy blog, that adds to Avelo’s existing route from RDU that includes Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Tampa, all in Florida, and New Haven in Connecticut.

Rich Thomaselli
