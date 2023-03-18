Avelo Airlines Continues Expansion With New Routes
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 18, 2023
Aveno Airlines, which burst on the scene a year ago in the midst of the pandemic, continues its expansion.
Avelo has added three new routes from Raleigh-Durham.
That’s significant news for Delts Air Lines. Although RDU is not a hub airport for Delta, it has a big presence there. North Carolina has become a popular state for layovers, especially for passengers who are traveling to southern locals.
The airline startup announced this week it will operate a second Boeing 737 out of RDU.
The new routes are to Greater Rochester (N.Y.) International Airport (ROC), Manchester-Boston Regional Airport (MHT) in New Hampshire, and to Memphis International Airport (MEM).
According to The Points Guy blog, that adds to Avelo’s existing route from RDU that includes Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Palm Beach, Sarasota, Fort Myers, and Tampa, all in Florida, and New Haven in Connecticut.
Sponsored Content
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS