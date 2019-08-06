Backless Seats Image on EasyJet Flight Goes Viral
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke August 06, 2019
An EasyJet passenger set Twitter abuzz Tuesday after posting a photo of a woman sitting in a seat that was missing the seatback on a flight from Luton, England to Geneva, Switzerland.
"This was her seat. The lady was moved to a spare seat once the flight was fully boarded. Not sure what would have happened if the flight was full," wrote Matthew Harris.
#easyjet beats @Ryanair to have backless seats. @IATA @EASA this is flight 2021 Luton to Geneva. How can this be allowed. @GeneveAeroport @easyJet_press @easyJet pic.twitter.com/EthMoWRR8P— Matthew Harris (@mattiasharris) August 6, 2019
The British low-cost carrier asked Harris to remove the photo while it investigated the incident to no avail. However, EasyJet confirmed that no passengers would have been allowed to fly in the broken seats.
"No passengers were permitted to fly in these seats as they were inoperative awaiting repair," the airline said in a statement to PRETTY 52. "Safety is our highest priority and easyJet operates its fleet of aircraft in strict compliance with all safety guidelines."
Nonetheless, Twitter users were quick to bash the airline, calling it "diabolical" and "unbelievable."
The viral post comes just days after EasyJet came under fire for stranding more than 130 passengers on an island in the English Channel for three days.
