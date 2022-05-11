Beleaguered British Airways Adds Help to Management Team
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli May 11, 2022
It’s straight out of the crisis playbook.
British Airways CEO Sean Doyle is shaking up his management team, adding four new executive-level appointments to combat what has been an awful year so for the venerable airline.
British Airways is suffering through an elongated version of the perfect storm. The carrier’s extensive layoffs and buyouts during the pandemic are coming back to haunt it as it is unable to adjust to the surge in air travelers.
BA has had operational issues, delays, cancellations and staffing problems – to the point where it told baggage handlers not to load luggage on short-haul flights to speed the process of getting planes out on time. It advised passengers it would send their luggage to their respective destination in due time, which obviously did not fly with customers.
So now, according to Fortune, Doyle made the following appointments: Dirk John, formerly at Latam and Lufthansa, is now BA’s new chief digital and transformation officer; Calum Laming is the new chief customer officer; and Jason Mahoney will serve as chief technical officer. A fourth person will be hired for general operations.
“We’re navigating an extremely challenging period as we rebuild following the global pandemic, and therefore we’ve created four new roles on our leadership team,” a BA spokesperson told Fortune.
