Last updated: 12:10 PM ET, Mon July 05 2021

Bird Sneaks Into Plane’s Cabin, Delays Takeoff

Airlines & Airports United Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 05, 2021

United Airlines plane taking off.
United Airlines plane taking off. (photo via United Airlines Media)

Well, all we can say is thank goodness it wasn’t snakes on a plane.

Just a bird.

We’ve heard of birds holding up a plane before, but that’s usually a flock of them who could threaten being sucked into a plane’s engine. But folks on a United Airlines flight from Maui to Newark, N.J. over the weekend experienced a different kind of delay – one bird that found its way into the cabin, delaying takeoff.

The problem happened Friday, July 2, during the busy holiday travel weekend.

Passengers on the Newark-bound flight recorded the airline staff’s work to corral the bird and tweeted their experience, including Zach Honig, a writer with the travel blog The Points Guy.

At one point, the pilot said he received notification that if he dimmed all the lights, and all the passengers shut their shades, the bird would then look for any light at all – which was the open door as the plane was still at the gate.

Sure enough ...

Honig was traveling with his girlfriend, who also got in on the action with a few well-timed puns.

For more information on United Airlines, Maui

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
TSA line at Orlando Airport

Ahead of July 4th, Air Travel Continues To Outpace...

Government Plans To Make Airlines Refund Fees on Delayed Baggage

Air Passenger Traffic Surpasses 2019 Levels; Airlines, Airports Face Staffing Shortages

American Airlines Accuses Sabre of Misleading Travel Advisors

Flying This 4th of July? Here’s What To Expect at US Airports

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS