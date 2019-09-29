Bird Strike Forces Flight to Turn Back
Passengers on an Aer Lingus flight out of Belfast City Airport are being told today they will be put on new flights as soon as possible after a bird strike grounded their plane this morning.
The flight was headed to Heathrow Airport in London before it began to circle and turn back shortly after takeoff.
A spokesman for the airline told Belfast Live: “Aer Lingus flight EI930, 29th September from Belfast City Airport to London Heathrow, was required to turn back when the aircraft experienced a bird strike shortly after take-off. The aircraft landed safely at Belfast International Airport and all guests and crew safely disembarked.”
There was no timetable discussed as to whether all passengers would be re-accommodated today, just that Aer Lingus would get them on the next available flights from Belfast City Airport and Dublin to London Heathrow. The airline was providing ground transportation from Belfast International Airport to either Belfast City Airport or Dublin.
“Subsequently return flight EI931 from London Heathrow to Belfast City Airport has been cancelled. Those guests will be re-accommodated on flights to both Belfast and Dublin today, with ground transportation provided as needed. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our guests.”
