Bobby Brown Removed From JetBlue Flight for Suspected Intoxication
Airlines & Airports Patrick Clarke September 10, 2019
Bobby Brown was kicked off of a JetBlue flight from Los Angeles to Boston Monday morning.
A spokesperson for the airline told TMZ that the celebrity was "removed from the aircraft prior to departure after crewmembers observed indications of intoxication."
The incident led the airline to order everyone off of the plane and police met Brown at the gate.
Witnesses said Brown admitted to drinking prior to boarding but was not being disruptive or interfering with the flight crew. He was later heard telling officers that he had to get to a funeral.
"The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. In this instance, the customer was offered a seat on a later flight. The customer declined and was issued a refund," JetBlue added.
The flight eventually departed without Brown about an hour behind schedule.
