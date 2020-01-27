Boeing Runs Successful Test Flight of New 7779X
January 27, 2020
The embattled Boeing Co., still reeling from its issues with the 737 MAX, showed Saturday why it developed into one of the great aviation manufacturers.
Boeing took its massive 7779X jetliner out for its first test run on Saturday and, three hours and 51 minutes later, the plane landed with no issues.
It was the first part of what Boeing says will be a “rigorous test program.”
"The 777X flew beautifully, and today's testing was very productive," Capt. Van Chaney, 777/777X chief pilot for Boeing Test & Evaluation, said in a statement. "Thank you to all the teams who made today possible. I can't wait to go fly your airplane again."
The flight of the 7779X took off in front of thousands at Paine Field in Everett, Washington, at 10:09 a.m. local time for a three hour and 51 minute flight over Washington state before landing at Seattle's Boeing Field.
The first of four dedicated 777-9 flight test airplanes, WH001 will now undergo checks before resuming testing in the coming days. The test fleet, which began ground testing in Everett last year, will endure a comprehensive series of tests and conditions on the ground and in the air over the coming months to demonstrate the safety and reliability of the design.
Boeing says the 777X will deliver 10 percent lower fuel use and emissions and 10 percent lower operating costs than its competition.
"Our Boeing team has taken the most successful twin-aisle jet of all time and made it even more efficient, more capable and more comfortable for all," said Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. "Today's safe first flight of the 777X is a tribute to the years of hard work and dedication from our teammates, our suppliers and our community partners in Washington state and across the globe."
Boeing expects to deliver the first 777X in 2021. The program has won 340 orders and commitments from leading carriers around the world, including ANA, British Airways, Cathay Pacific Airways, Emirates, Etihad Airways, Lufthansa, Qatar Airways and Singapore Airlines – all airlines that conduct long-haul flights that the 777X is designed for.
