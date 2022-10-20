Book Cheap Flights With These Air Travel Hacks
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 20, 2022
Expedia released its 2023 Air Travel Hacks Report to provide data-backed tips and help save travelers time and money.
After peaking during the summer months, average airfare prices dropped for fall, but are expected to climb again for the Thanksgiving and winter holiday periods. While overall capacity has increased, it has not returned to pre-pandemic numbers.
To get the best possible deal, Expedia suggests booking on a Sunday to save up to 15 percent on average, including around five percent on domestic flights and 15 percent on international flights.
Data also suggests booking at least a month before domestic flights can save 10 percent on average, with the best time to get the low prices coming between 28-35 days before departure.
For those who book early for flights, domestic airfare purchased earlier than 113 days out has historically been more expensive, while international service booked at least six months in advance could save travelers around 10 percent and ensure they get preferred flights.
Travelers can also save if they book their seats on planes departing on a Wednesday, with savings of up to 15 percent on domestic flights and 10 percent on international flights.
Passengers looking to avoid delays and cancellations should book early flights, with data showing that flights that depart after 3 p.m. have a 50 percent higher chance of being impacted than those taking off earlier in the day.
Airlines were heavily criticized earlier this year for a high number of delays and cancellations, but numbers have dropped from around seven percent to start 2022 to three percent in August.
