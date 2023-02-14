Breeze Airways Unveils 22 New Routes
Breeze Airways, the domestic carrier that entered service in May 2021, introduced 22 new nonstop routes from 20 U.S. cities and will add Portland, Maine, as a new destination on May 17.
The carrier is offering introductory fares as low as $39 one way.
From Portland, Breeze Airways will fly nonstop to Charleston, South Carolina; Tampa, Florida; Norfolk, Virginia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
“Here we grow again. Portland is our first Maine destination and a great addition to the route network” said David Neeleman, the airline’s founder and chief executive Officer. “We’re always looking for new routes that people are traveling today but can’t get there nonstop. So, at Breeze, we’ll get you there twice as fast for about half the price."
In all, Breeze Airways will provide 143 nonstop routes between 35 cities in 21 U.S. states.
Other new routes, most of which launch in May and June, include service from Akron-Canton, Oh. to Norfolk; Charleston to Portland; Cincinnati to Richmond, Va., and Jacksonville, Fla.; Fort Myers, Fla., to Hartford, Conn., and Providence, RI; Hartford to Fort Myers, New Orleans, Tampa and Los Angeles; Jacksonville to Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Cincinnati and Louisville, Ky.; Long Island-Islip, NY, to Pittsburgh and Richmond; Los Angeles to Jacksonville, New Orleans, Raleigh-Durham, NC, and Hartford; Louisville to Raleigh-Durham and Jacksonville; New Orleans to Hartford and Los Angeles; Norfolk to Akron-Canton, Portland, Syracuse, NY, and Raleigh-Durham; Orlando to Providence; Pittsburgh to Jacksonville, Long Island-Islip, Portland and Raleigh-Durham; Providence to Fort Myers, Orlando, Sarasota-Bradenton, Fla., and Tampa; Raleigh-Durham to Los Angeles, Louisville, Pittsburgh and Norfolk, Richmond to Long Island-Islip and Cincinnati; Sarasota-Bradenton to Providence; Syracuse, NY, to Norfolk; and Tampa to Hartford, Portland and Providence.
Introductory fares apply to new reservations, which must be purchased by February 20, 2023.
