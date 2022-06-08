British Airways Expands Service to the US
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli June 08, 2022
British Airways is expanding its summer service to the U.S., kicking off with routes from London to a west coast city that did not have direct service to England.
On Friday, June 3, Portland, Oregon became the newest destination on the British Airways route map as flight BA0267 touched down at Portland International Airport.
On the same day, BA relaunched service to London from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – also a city that does not otherwise have a direct flight to London.
“This summer British Airways will be flying from 26 US cities to London and we’re very excited to be adding Portland to our list of transatlantic destinations,” Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ Director of Networks and Alliances, said in a statement. “Not only are we the only airline to offer direct flights from Portland to London, but this new route also opens a wide variety of connections for our customers. Through Alaska Airlines, our oneworld partner, British Airways will offer codeshare connections to several destinations operated by Alaska Airlines from Portland.”
“This flight is great news for the residents and businesses of Oregon and south west Washington – London is our largest transatlantic market and is an amazing gateway to many other parts of the world,” said Port of Portland Executive Director Curtis Robinhold.
Flights from Portland to London Heathrow will run on Friday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.
In addition, BA added another flight between London and New York City with a third daily offering from Newark Liberty International Airport.
Daily direct service between London and San Jose, California, resumes on June 13.
