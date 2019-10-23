Last updated: 03:54 PM ET, Wed October 23 2019

British Airways Flight Attendant Suspended After Boyfriend Fights Pilot

PHOTO: A British Airways Boeing 747. (photo via JohnnyPowell/iStock Unreleased)

A British Airways flight attendant has been suspended after her boyfriend was allegedly involved in a drunken fight with one of the airline's pilots at a hotel during a stopover in Singapore.

According to The Sun, Natalie Flindall had brought her boyfriend along for the trip from Sydney to London.

"But during the stopover in Singapore he got hammered and ended up fighting with the BA pilot from Natalie’s flight," an airline insider told the news outlet. "There was a melee and Natalie’s boyfriend hit out."

"Natalie has ended up paying the price but crew members want to know why the pilot escaped scot-free," the source added. "He was involved in the trouble too." The Sun's source said that the British Airways crew allegedly smuggled drinks off of the in-flight trolley prior to the incident.

"We expect the highest standard of behavior from our colleagues and will always take the appropriate action," a British Airways spokesman told The Sun.

This past summer, rapper Busta Rhymes was removed from a British Airways flight in New York City after allegedly verbally attacking a fellow passenger for putting luggage in his area.

Patrick Clarke

