British Airways Launches Sale

Rich Thomaselli September 04, 2022

British Airways Airbus A380
British Airways Airbus A380. (photo via Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Pl

Like many airlines, British Airways has been beset by problems this spring and summer with a plethora of short staffing, luggage piling up at its home base at Heathrow International Airport, and canceled flights.

What’s an airline to do?

Have a sale!

From now until September 20, British Airways is offering a huge discount on flights – including to the United States, according to the English publication Chronicle Live – as it tries to recoup some business lost due to the air travel chaos of the last several months.

It’s been so bad that Heathrow officials put a daily cap on the number of passengers it will process, which, as its largest tenant, hurts BA.

The flight sale runs for two more weeks; anyone booking before Tuesday, September 6, can also save up to 300 pounds ($345.30 in U.S. currency) by packaging flights, hotels, and car rentals on select trips.

According to Chronicle Live, British Airways has sale flights to U.S. destinations including New York from Gatwick Airport, Miami from Heathrow, and San Francisco from Heathrow all at 339 pounds each way.

“We know that, more than ever, many of our customers are keen to ensure value for money,” Claire Bentley, managing director of British Airways Holidays, told the publication. “This sale offers a huge variety of flights and holidays at a wide range of prices, giving plenty of choice for those keen to get away.”

