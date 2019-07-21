British Airways, Lufthansa Temporarily Ban Flights to Cairo
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood July 21, 2019
Two major international airlines have suspended flights to the Egyptian capital Cairo due to unspecified security concerns.
According to Reuters.com, British Airways and Lufthansa announced flights to the destination would be suspended for seven days while officials review security protocols at Cairo International Airport.
“We constantly review our security arrangements at all our airports around the world, and have suspended flights to Cairo for seven days as a precaution to allow for further assessment,” a British Airways spokesperson said in a statement Saturday.
Other carriers in the region such as Air France, Emirates and Etihad Airways have announced they will continue serving the city, with all scheduled flights currently operating as planned.
While a full explanation regarding the temporary ban was not revealed, sources told Reuters that British security officials were in Cairo earlier this week going over protocols and examining the safety of the airport.
Egypt’s Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is working with English officials on the matter and would add more flights from Cairo to London starting Sunday “to facilitate transporting passengers during this period.”
