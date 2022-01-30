British Airways Staff Threatening Strike at Critical Time
Rich Thomaselli January 30, 2022
If you’re planning on going to London on British Airways next month, or traveling from London to the U.S., you might want to keep abreast of a potential problem for the airline.
Hundreds of British Airways workers are threatening to go on strike at Heathrow International Airport for three days starting February 11, right during half-term – the United Kingdom version of America’s spring break and a heavy travel period for British families.
According to an exclusive story in The Daily Mail, the union representing baggage handlers and refueling staff are threatening a mini-strike in a dispute over salary increases. The Unite union wants retroactive pay raises for employees for 2020 and 2021.
A walk-out would come at a critical moment. Overseas carriers are already suffering the same issues as U.S. airlines in terms of staffing shortages due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19. But The Daily Mail also noted that it won’t be easy for Menzies Aviation, which has the contract to refuel British Airways equipment at Heathrow, to just bring in replacement workers. Handling fuel requires a time-consuming security check of potential employees before being hired.
And, of course, while the timing might be perfect for Unite union employees to state their case, it would be disastrous for BA. The English school year runs nearly a full year, from early September to late July, and is divided into three terms – Autumn (September to Christmas), Spring (January to Easter) and Summer (Easter to July).
For each of the three terms, there is about a 10-12 day break known as ‘half-term,’ similar to U.S. spring break this time of year.
A potential strike would be a nightmare for families looking to get away – or for people looking to get to London – especially at a time when the European Union has relaxed some of its travel rules regarding vaccination and testing.
