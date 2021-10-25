Last updated: 04:07 PM ET, Mon October 25 2021

Businesses Can Now Earn Points With New Southwest Program

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli October 25, 2021

Southwest Airlines plane landing.
Southwest Airlines plane landing. (photo via 4kodiak/iStock Unreleased)

In an effort to rekindle business travel, Southwest Airlines has started a new loyalty program aimed at companies.

The Dallas-based carrier has launched Rapid Rewards Business, an off-shoot of its individual Rapid Rewards program that gives giving businesses the ability to earn Rapid Rewards points as their travelers return to the sky.

By joining Rapid Rewards Business, companies earn Rapid Rewards points that can be applied toward travel on the company's behalf so that accumulated points can give given to anyone who flies for the business.

In addition, if the individual happens to also be a Rapid Rewards member, he or she will also earn points in their personal accounts.

Win-win.

"We're thrilled to bring our award-winning Rapid Rewards program to businesses who fly frequently, rewarding both road warriors and their companies who rely on Southwest to connect them to the people and places that are important to their business," Silke Koehneke, Senior Director of Sales for Southwest Business, said in a statement. "Just like our Rapid Rewards program, Rapid Rewards Business points don't expire and there are no blackout dates when earning or redeeming Rapid Rewards Business points. Now, businesses who fly Southwest can earn and redeem points for future flights, ultimately making their company travel more valuable."

To celebrate the launch of Rapid Rewards Business, Southwest is offering a special promotion awarding 25,000 Rapid Rewards Business points to qualified businesses that apply before Dec. 31, 2021, and have a traveler book and fly two round trips within 90 days of enrollment.

Business travelers who link their Rapid Rewards accounts with their company's travel program can earn their company three Rapid Rewards Business points per $1 when booking and flying Business Select fares; two Rapid Rewards Business points per $1 when booking and flying Anytime fares; and one Rapid Rewards Business point per $1 when booking and flying Wanna Get Away fares.

Travel must be booked through a corporate travel booking tool such as SWABIZ, Southwest Partner Services (API/Direct Connect), or a Global Distribution System (GDS), and the traveler's Rapid Rewards account must be linked to their company's corporate identification number (CID).

