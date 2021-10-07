Last updated: 08:59 AM ET, Thu October 07 2021

Cancun Airport Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Passenger Numbers in September

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood October 07, 2021

Cancun Airport
PHOTO: Busy Cancun Airport. (photo by Codie Liermann)

Mexico’s tourism industry continues to bounce back from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by announcing one of the country’s top coastal airports has surpassed pre-pandemic levels of passengers.

According to The Associated Press, officials from Cancun International Airport revealed the facility handled 1.66 million passengers in September, a 4.4 percent increase when compared to the same month in 2019.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Reopening Plans
Reopening from COVID-19
Family walking together during the holidays

CDC Offers New Winter Holiday Travel Guidance After Confusion

Rick

Jamaica To Welcome Additional Cruise Lines in November

New York Hilton Midtown

New York Hilton Midtown Reopens

Khao Sok National Park, Cheow Lan Lake, Thailand

Thailand To Impose New Tourist Tax Next Year

Data from the Airports of the Southeast group—which runs the terminal at Cancun International—showed that only about 854,000 commercial airline passengers used the airport in September 2020.

Early data suggests it’s “highly possible” that passenger levels at the Cancun airport in 2021 could equal or exceed the 2019 totals. The lack of quarantine or testing requirements for incoming passengers has helped the destination thrive despite the ongoing pandemic.

Last month, Quintana Roo Governor Carlos Joaquin Gonzalez announced popular destinations like Cancun and Riviera Maya welcomed a higher number of American tourists during the 2021 summer holiday travel season than before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Joaquin Gonzalez said data from the Quintana Roo Tourism Promotion Council (CPTQ) and the National Migration Institute (INM) revealed 38 percent more travelers from the U.S. arrived in the Mexican state this year than in 2019.

In September, Playa Hotels & Resorts and Hyatt Hotels Corporation celebrated the official opening of the all-inclusive Hyatt Ziva Riviera Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean.

For more information on Mexico

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Hula dancer on beach at sunset

Southwest Offering Flash Sale on Hawaii 2022 Airfares

Spirit Launches First Flights From Miami

Meet Neos Air, the Global Italian Airline

United Eliminates Fees for Passengers Traveling With Bicycles

Alaska Airlines Announces New Codeshare Agreement With Iberia

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS