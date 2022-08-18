Caribbean Aviation Day To Be Held in September
The International Air Transport Association (IATA), together with the government of the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean Tourism Organization, will hold Caribbean Aviation Day in the Cayman Islands on September 14th, 2022.
Under the theme, "Recover, Reconnect, Revive," the Caribbean Aviation Day will bring together industry experts, senior aviation executives, and government authorities to discuss the sector's most significant opportunities and critical challenges across the Caribbean region, as well as how to rebuild a more competitive air transport sector in a post-COVID world.
Aviation sustainability, multi-destination tourism, necessary investments in the region's infrastructure, the importance of implementing global regulatory best practices while reducing aviation-related fees and taxes are some of the subjects that are part of the program of the fourth edition of Caribbean Aviation Day.
"This year's Caribbean Aviation Day will address various topics such as aviation sustainability and multi-destination travel in the region," said Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport of the Cayman Islands.
"After two years of challenges brought about by the global pandemic, my colleagues and I, tourism ministers across the Caribbean and senior aviation officials, will work to determine how to rebuild a more competitive transport sector," the government representative added.
In the event will participate also Mr. Peter Cerdá, Regional Vice President the Americas, from IATA, which is a trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 83 percent of total air traffic, supporting many areas of aviation activity and helping to formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.
In the panel "Challenges and Priorities for Air Transport in the Caribbean," will speak Mr. Nicholas Reyes, Director Western Hemisphere, Federal Aviation Administration, along with Mr. Rafael Echevarne, director general of Airport Council International - Latin America, as well as Dr. John-Paul Clarke, Deputy Chair, Cayman Airways Board of Directors.
In the discussion regarding Multi-Destination Tourism will contribute Hon. Kenneth Bryan, MP, Minister for Tourism and Transport from Cayman Islands Government, as well as Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica.
Caribbean Aviation Day also will gather Minister of Tourism Jamaica; Hon. Lisa R. Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Barbados; Hon. Henry Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Economic Development, Antigua and Barbuda, and Mrs. Annaleen Lord, Area Manager Caribbean, IATA.
The closing remarks of the program will be in charge of Mrs. Annaleen Lord, Area Manager Caribbean from IATA.
To register you can visit https://www.iata.org/en/about/worldwide/americas/regional-events/Caribbean-aviation-day/
