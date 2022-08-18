Last updated: 09:21 PM ET, Thu August 18 2022

Caribbean Aviation Day To Be Held in September

Airlines & Airports Alberto Lozano August 18, 2022

Caribbean Aviation Day to be held in the Cayman Islands on September 14th, 2022. (photo via leekris/iStock/Getty Images Plus).

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), together with the government of the Cayman Islands and the Caribbean Tourism Organization, will hold Caribbean Aviation Day in the Cayman Islands on September 14th, 2022.

Cayman Islands flag at sunset. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/dbvirago)

Under the theme, "Recover, Reconnect, Revive," the Caribbean Aviation Day will bring together industry experts, senior aviation executives, and government authorities to discuss the sector's most significant opportunities and critical challenges across the Caribbean region, as well as how to rebuild a more competitive air transport sector in a post-COVID world.

Aviation sustainability, multi-destination tourism, necessary investments in the region's infrastructure, the importance of implementing global regulatory best practices while reducing aviation-related fees and taxes are some of the subjects that are part of the program of the fourth edition of Caribbean Aviation Day.

"This year's Caribbean Aviation Day will address various topics such as aviation sustainability and multi-destination travel in the region," said Kenneth Bryan, Minister of Tourism and Transport of the Cayman Islands.

Airplanes lining up to land at sunset. Photo via: AndrewSoundarajan/iStock/Getty Images Plus).

"After two years of challenges brought about by the global pandemic, my colleagues and I, tourism ministers across the Caribbean and senior aviation officials, will work to determine how to rebuild a more competitive transport sector," the government representative added.

Mr. Peter Cerdá, Regional Vice President the Americas, from IATA.

In the event will participate also Mr. Peter Cerdá, Regional Vice President the Americas, from IATA, which is a trade association for the world's airlines, representing some 290 airlines or 83 percent of total air traffic, supporting many areas of aviation activity and helping to formulate industry policy on critical aviation issues.

In the panel "Challenges and Priorities for Air Transport in the Caribbean," will speak Mr. Nicholas Reyes, Director Western Hemisphere, Federal Aviation Administration, along with Mr. Rafael Echevarne, director general of Airport Council International - Latin America, as well as Dr. John-Paul Clarke, Deputy Chair, Cayman Airways Board of Directors.

In the discussion regarding Multi-Destination Tourism will contribute Hon. Kenneth Bryan, MP, Minister for Tourism and Transport from Cayman Islands Government, as well as Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Minister of Tourism Jamaica.

Caribbean Aviation Day also will gather Minister of Tourism Jamaica; Hon. Lisa R. Cummins, Minister of Tourism and International Transport Barbados; Hon. Henry Charles Fernandez, Minister of Tourism and Economic Development, Antigua and Barbuda, and Mrs. Annaleen Lord, Area Manager Caribbean, IATA.

The closing remarks of the program will be in charge of Mrs. Annaleen Lord, Area Manager Caribbean from IATA.

To register you can visit https://www.iata.org/en/about/worldwide/americas/regional-events/Caribbean-aviation-day/

