Cathay Pacific Monitoring Passengers Via Onboard CCTV Cameras
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 06, 2019
Privacy concerns continue to be a focus for travelers, but one airline based in Hong Kong is spreading paranoia after officials admitted they monitor passengers via onboard cameras.
According to CNBC.com, Cathay Pacific revealed its uses CCTV cameras located throughout the plane for security purposes. The airline said it collects the footage for analyzation and also records how passengers use the in-flight entertainment system.
While Cathay Pacific refused to reveal where the onboard cameras were located, it did confirm there was no surveillance in plane bathrooms or their in-flight entertainment systems, according to The Independent.
“In line with standard practice and to protect our customers and frontline staff, there are CCTV cameras installed in our airport lounges and on board aircraft for security purposes,” airline officials said in a statement.
After Cathay Pacific experienced a data breach in October 2018 that impacted as many as nine million passengers, the carrier adjusted its privacy policy. The airline now collects data and stores it as long as necessary to “improve the flying experience and enable greater personalization.”
Cathay Pacific officials did reveal personal data may also be shared with third-party partners for marketing purposes.
For more information on Hong Kong
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS