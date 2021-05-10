Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Mon May 10 2021

CBP Officers Help Save Baby on Airplane at Baltimore Airport

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood May 10, 2021

Tiny baby's feet peek out from under her blanket
Tiny baby's feet peek out from under her blanket (Photo via fstop123 / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Three United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are being heralded as heroes after helping save an unresponsive infant on an airplane last week.

According to Fox23.com, CBP agents working at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport were conducting outbound inspection operations on a flight departing to Montego Bay, Jamaica, when they were alerted to an emergency onboard.

Officers Tyler Brady, Supreme Jones and Spencer Warner arrived on the scene to find a mother reporting her infant son was not breathing. While Warner began lifesaving efforts, Jones notified the airport’s fire-rescue department and Brady established a safety perimeter.

The Baltimore airport’s fire paramedic team arrived at the scene a short time later and took over lifesaving efforts, before eventually transporting the infant to an area hospital. A CBP spokesperson said the child is expected to make a full recovery.

“This infant and his parents were incredibly fortunate that highly trained Customs and Border Protection officers were nearby to render immediate lifesaving assistance to help paramedics save this precious young child’s life,” CBP acting director of field operations in Baltimore Keith Fleming said.

Earlier this month, a woman successfully gave birth to a baby boy during a flight to Hawaii thanks to the help of several doctors and nurses who were also passengers on the plane.

Last year, another female passenger who gave birth to a child on an EgyptAir flight found out the baby would receive free tickets for life from the airline after navigating such a wild beginning to life.

