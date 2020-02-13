Last updated: 01:10 PM ET, Thu February 13 2020

Ceiling Collapses in Atlanta Airport Restaurant

PHOTO: The main corridor of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Photo by SeanPavonePhoto/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Customers at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s Cat Cora's Kitchen were startled on Thursday when part of the restaurant’s ceiling collapsed. A large chunk of the fallen ceiling was left draped over counter tops in the dining area.

The collapse occurred around 8 a.m. on Thursday in the airport’s Concourse A. The airport had not specified any injuries, though one customer had been taken to a hospital upon request for emergency assistance.

According to the airport's assistant general manager for planning and development, Tom Nissalke, the ceiling may have been incorrectly attached. The airport plans to review the construction methods and design plans for other businesses inside the airport.

Nissalke also stated that the large chunk of ceiling weighed between 700-800 pounds and measured at least 20 feet long.

Cat Cora’s Kitchen remains closed for the time being as repairs to the restaurant’s ceiling are in progress. The airport restaurant is one of many opened by celebrity chef and 2015 Iron Chef, Cat Cora. As of Thursday, the company has not released a statement.

The airport’s day-to-day operations have not been affected by the collapse, nor will they be affected by the ongoing repairs and inspections say authorities.

The self-proclaimed world’s busiest airport carries an average of 275,000 passengers daily. It is unknown how many people were dining in Cat Cora’s Kitchen at the time of the collapse.

